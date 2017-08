LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) — Crews were on the scene in Londonderry, New Hampshire Monday after an SUV caught fire.

The fire happened near Gilcrest and Nashua roads. Flames could be seen pouring out of the SUV.

The cause of the fire and any injuries are both unknown.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)