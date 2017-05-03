SUV crashed into auto auction crowd at speed between 60-80 mph, witness says

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - A witness inside the Lynnway Auto Auction building in Billerica Wednesday morning said an SUV that barreled into crowd and killed three people was traveling at a high rate of speed.

RELATED: 2 women, 1 man killed when SUV crashes into crowd at auto auction, DA says

“The car accelerated anywhere between 60-80 miles per hour,” Edward Cruz told 7News. “It was going so fast that I though it was an explosion.”

Three people, including a man and 2 women, were killed when an employee in a 2006 Jeep Cherokee suddenly lurched forward at a very high rate of speed, hitting a crowd of people, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Several others were seriously hurt.

Massachusetts State Police say evidence suggests that the incident was not an intentional act. They say the employee, in his 70s, mistook the accelerator pedal for the brake pedal as auto dealers viewed the SUV.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)