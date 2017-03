CARVER, MA (WHDH) - An SUV crashed into a commercial building in Carver, Saturday morning.

The car went through the front of Tan’s Gourmet Restaurant and caused significant damage.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police say the incident appears to have been an accident.

No charges have been filed, at this time.

