SUV crashes into eye doctor’s office in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — An SUV went off the road and crashed into an eye doctor’s office in Northboro, where the doctor and a patient were within feet of the flying debris.

The crash happened last week at Goswick Eye on Main Street. Surveillance video shows the SUV careening out of control before it smashes through the office.

“I was checking a patient out here and all of a sudden we hear a kind of slam from behind and the door comes flying in,” said Dr. Christopher Goswick.

The video shows the door flying off its hinges, narrowly missing the patient. Optician John McAvoy was working in the back and ran outside to help the driver.

“He was a little dazed and just talking to him, he seemed to calm down,” said McAvoy.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

