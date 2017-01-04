SUV crashes into front bedroom of Nashua official’s home

police-lights

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The director of emergency management for Nashua says an SUV crashed into his home and tore away a gas meter, sending gas flowing from a severed pipe.

The SUV heavily damaged the home and came to rest against a neighboring residence early Monday. The driver wasn’t hurt.

Justin Kates says he and his wife, Megan, wandered around their home after hearing an explosion. He tells The Telegraph they opened a door to a bedroom at the front of the home and discovered a “gaping hole.”

Kates says they also heard a rushing noise and realized the main gas line was broken and leaking. He says he’s thankful he and his wife had been sleeping in a bedroom at the back of the two-story home.

Police are still investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus