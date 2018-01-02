SUV crashes through barbershop in Marlboro

MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - An SUV slammed through the front of a barbershop in Marlboro on Tuesday afternoon and completely destroyed the front of the building.

A front window and a brick wall at Benny’s Barber Shop was wiped out when the vehicle suddenly barreled through the business.

Surveillance video showed a car pulling into a parking space and lurching forward into the building.

The cause of the crash is not clear at this point.

No injuries were reported.

Crews have since boarded up the front window.

The crash is under investigation.

