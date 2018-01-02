SUV crashes through barbershop in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – An SUV slammed through the front of a barbershop in Marlborough on Tuesday afternoon and completely destroyed the front of the building.

A front window and a brick wall at Benny’s Barber Shop was wiped out when the vehicle suddenly drove through the front of the business. Surveillance video showed an SUV pulling into a parking space and lurching forward into the building.

“I had just about pulled a chair in the back to take a short break and I heard a loud boom,” said Benny Le, the barbershop’s owner.

No customers or employees were in that area of the barbershop at the time of the crash and no one was injured.

Le said the driver was an elderly man who was confused and shaken up. Le got him a chair while he called 911.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)