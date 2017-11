WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Officials responded to Weymouth, Saturday night, after an SUV hit a house.

The scene was still very active around 11 p.m.

Police and crews responded to the scene. The car was towed away.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)