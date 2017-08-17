SUV reverses down road in Chelsea, slams into building

Fire officials in Chelsea said a driver of an SUV reversed down a road and crashed into a building on Thursday.

Crews responded to reports of a crash and found a vehicle lodged in the side of a building at 38 Eden Street.

Officials said there was structural damage to the building and that everyone inside had to be evacuated. Gas was also cut to the building.

The driver was taken to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash.

The crash is under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.