ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - An SUV rolled over Thursday morning on Interstate 93 in Andover and went off the road.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 45.

#BREAKING: #Sky7 over a single vehicle crash on Rt 93 North at Exit 45 in #Andover. SUV rolled over off of the road. Right lane and breakdown lane closed.#7News pic.twitter.com/41hS5Pu1bI — WHDH Assignment Desk (@deskon7) December 28, 2017

The right travel lane and breakdown lane are closed at this time.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

