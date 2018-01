BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash on the Tobin Bridge in Boston resulted in lane closures on Tuesday morning.

Sky7 was over the scene after a Jeep crashed on the I-93 south on ramp around 11:30 a.m.

MassDOT says two lanes are closed as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is not clear. It’s not known if the driver was injured.

#MAtraffic Alert: Boston- I-93S at Tobin Bridge on ramp, 2 lanes closed from earlier crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 2, 2018

