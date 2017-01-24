SUV swerves into Worcester home

WORCESTER (WHDH) – A SUV went off the road and slammed into the side of a house in Worcester on Monday night.

The crash happened on Eliot Street at around 9 p.m. Property owner Colonel Boothe said those inside the home were not located near the site of the crash and were not injured.

“It’s not a great thing,” Boothe said of the crash, which left a gaping hole in the side of the home. “But everyone’s okay, so that’s good.”

The driver of the SUV was not seriously injured. It is not known if other people were in the car.

Police blocked off the area after the crash, and said they are investigating why a driver swerved off the road and into a family’s home.

The family who lived in the home is now looking for a place to stay.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

