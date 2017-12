SWAMPSCOTT, MA (WHDH) - Police in Swampscott are asking for the public’s help with identifying three suspects caught on camera during a break-in.

Officials said the incident happened early Thursday morning at a nail salon on Paradise Road.

Police said they pried open the back door to get inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

