Swan Boats return to Boston’s Public Garden this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Swan Boats will return to the lagoon at Boston’s Public Garden this weekend.

Mayor Marty Walsh, along with local students, will host the first ride of the seaon on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

This year marks the 141st season for the Swan Boats.

Fully loaded, each Swan Boat weighs three tons and carries up to twenty passengers.

The swan on today’s boats is made from either copper or fiberglass, depending on the age of the boat, and encloses a paddle mechanism that is used to foot propel the boat through the water.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)