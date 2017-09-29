Swansea man cited for illegally burning Patriots jerseys

SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - Mike Shane, of Swansea, was cited by the town’s fire chief for illegally burning Patriots jerseys.

Shane hosted a large group of people on his property in Swansea on Friday night to grill hot dogs and burn the jerseys of players who decided to take a knee during the national anthem.

“There’s a time and a place for that, do not do it on the field,” said one woman at the burning. “I want to watch a football game. If I want to watch a protest, I’ll turn on the news.”

Shane and the other outraged Patriots fans also threw t-shirts and other merchandise into the fire pit. Shane’s yard was decorated with American flags and balloons, and the crowd that showed up chanted “USA.” The national anthem was also sung.

“We’ve done our jobs as veterans and I think these younger people should realize that’s how come they’re playing and making all of their big dollars,” said a man who attended the gathering.

Shane said he knew he would probably be cited and fined since the fire department never gave him a permit to burn anything. He said the shirts that were not burnt would be donated to charity and to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

