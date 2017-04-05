Swarm of bees falls on top of woman

The Village, OK (WHDH) — An Oklahoma woman kept her cool when a swarm of bees suddenly dropped onto her head.

In the video above you can see that the woman wasn’t wearing any protection.

And the crazy part is that she did not get stung once.

It all happened when she was trying to move the bee hive off of her front lawn with the help of a beekeeper.

But when the man started to cut the hive down, the bees landed on top of her.

Once they got the bees settled into the truck, it was off to the beekeepers backyard where the bees won’t bother anyone.

