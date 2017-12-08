Swastika found drawn on bathroom wall inside Dedham middle school

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Dedham Middle School officials said a swastika was found drawn in a bathroom wall.

The school condemned the act and released a statement which said in part:

“Symbols or actions that represent and promote hateful or discriminatory views are unacceptable in the Dedham Public Schools.

While this incident happened at DMS, all members of the school community in all buildings need to be aware of and united in our obligation to actively denounce these actions.”

Officials are investigating the incident.

