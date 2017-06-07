Swastika found in bathroom at Duxbury Middle School

DUXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — School officials are investigating after a swastika was found at Duxbury Middle School earlier this week.

Duxbury Superintendent Dr. Ben Tantillo said the swastika was found drawn on the side of a sink in the boys bathroom on Monday. A student reportedly saw the swastika and alerted the principal.

“The middle school principal has addressed the students to let them know that the swastika is a symbol of hate and is not representative of our school or town,” said Tantillo in a statement.

