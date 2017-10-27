Swastika found inside Reading Public Library

READING, MA (WHDH) - Investigators say a swastika was found Thursday drawn on a piece furniture inside the Reading Public Library. It’s not the first time the hateful symbol has been found in the town this year.

The library staff quickly reported the disturbing discovery to police and released a statement condemning the act.

“The Reading Public Library condemns this act of vandalism and hate speech, and is dedicated to strengthening the community by encouraging civic engagement, protecting intellectual freedoms and preserving the town’s history,” the statement read. “Town leaders view this as part of an ongoing and concerning problem in our community.”

The discovery marks at least the fourth swastika found in the town in the last 5 months. In May, two swastikas were found at Reading High School. A third was found on a fence near the school in August.

Some residents say they can’t believe the recent surge of vandalism in the town.

“Maybe it’s an insecurity thing? Hopefully, they can get some help to feel better about themselves, so they don’t write something about someone else,” Kathleen O’Leary told 7News.

Police say they are still investigating. It’s not clear if the incident is connected to what happened in May and August.

