Swastikas found in bathrooms of Milton middle school, again

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — School officials say anti-Semitic graffiti has been found at a Milton middle school for the second time in four months.

A letter from Pierce Middle School to parents states several new swastikas were discovered late Wednesday on the walls of bathrooms used by eighth-grade boys and sixth-grade boys.

The school says it’s working with police to identify those responsible.

Swastikas were also found in school bathrooms in late December. Principal Karen Spaulding says the students responsible were disciplined.

Spaulding says the latest incident is “far beyond disappointing.”

Superintendent Mary Gormley says there will be a thorough investigation

