MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Several swastikas were found drawn in bathrooms at a school in Milton.

Officials said the swastikas were drawn in the bathrooms at Pierce Middle School.

The school’s principal said the incident was investigated and they found out who was responsible. Parents have also been notified.

