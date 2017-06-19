Swastikas found painted on walls of California church

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WHDH) — Police are investigating after swastikas were found painted on the walls of a church in Sacramento, California.

The graffiti was found at the St. Francis Assissi Church and appeared sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. Rev Desmond O’Reilly said the five swastikas were found on three different walls and appeared to be random.

“I think it was opportunistic, I don’t think it was targeted,” said O’Reilly.

Police are taking the vandalism seriously, calling it a hate crime.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)