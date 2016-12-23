SWAT team pursuing arrest warrant in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Patrol officers and a SWAT team are pursuing a search and arrest warrant in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday morning.

Sergeant Michael Biron of the Manchester Police Department said there is a police presence near 330 Porter Street in Manchester.

He said officers are executing a warrant for a person wanted on several charges.

Manchester Police said in a tweet that traffic may be affected in the areas of Porter and Hayward Streets. They said the situation is contained and there is no public threat.

Police Presence in area of Porter St and Hayward St – Situation contained – no threat to public but traffic effected https://t.co/xoqxfLEjCw — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 23, 2016

Stay with 7News for developments on this story.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)