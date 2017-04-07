Swedish media: Truck crashes into Stockholm department store

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

Swedish radio says Friday that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT says shots have been fired.

Swedish police said say they have received calls about a person who has injured others driving a vehicle on the central Stockholm street of Drottninggatan.

