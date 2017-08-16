Swimmer drowns off coast of Nantucket, police say

NANTUCKET, MA (WHDH) - A person swimming Wednesday off the coast of Nantucket drowned, police said.

Authorities say the drowning happened around 12 p.m.

The beach was closed, along with many others in the area, due to Hurricane Gert’s threat of life-threatening surf and rip currents.

One lifeguard spotted the swimmer face down in the water. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Authorities say several people were swimming at the time of the drowning.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)