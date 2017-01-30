Syrian man afraid to leave country after immigration order

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Syrian immigrant living in Boston said President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration now has him afraid to ever leave the United States and visit family back home.

Mohamad Al Bardan, 29, came to America from Syria five-and-a-half years ago on a student visa.

“For me, America was the ultimate destination where people would love to study,” said Al Bardan.

Al Bardan got a graduate degree from Northeastern University and now works at a tech job in Massachuestts. Since coming to the United States, he has not seen his two sisters or his six nieces and nephews.

“Two of them were born while I was here, so I didn’t get to see them or meet them or they only know me by FaceTime calls or images, which is heartbreaking,” said Al Bardan.

Al Bardan’s family planned a reunion in Lebanon in March but since Trump has signed his executive order on immigration, he is afraid he will not be allowed back into the United States.

“I’ve invested a lot here. It’s my home now, my career, my work, something I can’t afford to lose,” said Al Bardan.

