T.J. Maxx to open new Massachusetts location

(WHDH) — T.J.Maxx announced Friday that it is opening a new location in Newton later this month, bringing 60 full and part-time jobs to the area.

“Our newest store in Newton will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that T.J.Maxx is known for,” the company said in a press release.

The 31,090 square-foot store is slated to open at 8 a.m. on Oct. 19 at 141 Needham Street.

The store will feature an easy-to-shop layout, bright and spacious dressing rooms, and a single line queue for faster checkout.

Reusable bags will be given to the first 500 customers.

