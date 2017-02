A T-Rex was out and shoveling in yesterday’s storm.

In the video above you can see it is hard work when you are dressed up like a dinosaur and the wind is blowing you over.

Even though it doesn’t look like there is too much snow on the back deck.

Watch the video above to see see the T-Rex attempt to shovel.

