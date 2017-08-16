Table from John Hancock’s Boston mansion donated to NY group

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (AP) — A table that once belonged to Declaration of Independence signer John Hancock has been donated to a historical organization in upstate New York.

The Ticonderoga Historical Society says the birds-eye walnut table, with leaves that extend to 30 feet, was donated by Benn and Claire Eilers, of Bend, Oregon. Benn Eilers is a descendant of Hancock’s sister-in-law.

The table was used in the banquet hall at the Hancock House, a mansion in Boston that was torn down in the 1860s. The historical society says it’s believed George Washington dined at the table while visiting the mansion in 1789, when Hancock was governor of Massachusetts.

The organization’s home in Ticonderoga is a 1925 replication of the original Hancock House. Ticonderoga native Horace Moses, a paper manufacturing magnate, purposely replicated the Boston mansion in Ticonderoga.

