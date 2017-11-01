Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Wednesday

(WHDH) — Taco Bell is offering free tacos to its customers on Wednesday, but only for a limited time.
Customers can get a free Doritos Locos taco from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. thanks to a stolen base by Cameron Maybin in a recent World Series games between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The fast food giant had pledged it would give away the tacos if a player recorded a steal in any game of this year’s series.
No purchase is necessary. Tacos will be limited to one per customer.
