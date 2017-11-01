Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Wednesday

(WHDH) — Taco Bell is offering free tacos to its customers on Wednesday, but only for a limited time.

Customers can get a free Doritos Locos taco from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. thanks to a stolen base by Cameron Maybin in a recent World Series games between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The fast food giant had pledged it would give away the tacos if a player recorded a steal in any game of this year’s series.

No purchase is necessary. Tacos will be limited to one per customer.

Can you believe @CameronMaybin just stole a base in the #WorldSeries? Get your free #DoritosLocosTaco on 11/1 from 2-6 p.m. No purch nec. Limit one per person. At participating locations while supplies last. Terms: https://t.co/ZxGL0QoJRB pic.twitter.com/Kztrmdkxaj — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 26, 2017

