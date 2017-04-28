Take your kids to Congress day

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - While parents across the country were taking their kids to work on Thursday, a group of children got a special invitation to Washington D.C.

A non-profit organization called ‘Tuesday’s Children’ organized the visit for the group of kids who lost their military parents.

13 kids from across the country participated in the program.

The kids got to spend the day with lawmakers.

They even got to be on the House floor for a vote.

