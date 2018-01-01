Talia Duff Foundation raises nearly $974K in year-end fundraising

IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — An Ipswich middle-schooler and her classmates came close to their $1 million goal to hopefully find a cure for her neurological disease.

Talia Duff has CMT4J, a rare genetic disease similar to ALS. Her parents created the Cure CMT4J Organzation to fund gene therapy treatment, which could lead to a cure.

Talia joined her classmates and teachers last month in making a video about the fundraising, hoping it would go viral and raise money. While they did not hit their goal by New Year’s Eve, they still raised nearly $974,000.

