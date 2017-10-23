Tampa neighborhood fears serial killer after 3 killings

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida neighborhood is on edge after three people were shot and killed in the past two weeks.

Police believe the shootings are linked by proximity and time frame, but they don’t have a motive or a suspect. The mayor is hesitant to say a serial killer is on the loose, but Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan hasn’t shied away from saying that.

The slain were killed within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius in the normally quiet Seminole Heights neighborhood. All three victims rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street. None of the victims were robbed, and they didn’t know one another.

The first victim was shot Oct. 9. The second on Oct. 11. The third victim was killed Oct. 19.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)