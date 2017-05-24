Tanker crashes, explodes in California killing driver

Atwater, CA (WHDH) — A fiery crash was caught on camera in Northern California.

A tanker truck carrying gasoline, overturned and exploded right outside of a restaurant.

From the video above you can see how large the fire was.

Around 200 people in the area had to evacuate.

The driver died at the scene.

Officials say the driver may have been going too fast while taking an off-ramp when the truck flipped.

A fire official said the tanker was carrying about 9,000 gallons of gas.

They are worried some of the gasoline may have spilled into the drain system, which is where some of the city gets it’s drinking water.

