‘Tarentino Strong’: Horse named in honor of fallen Mass. police officer

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - The Auburn Police Department is remembering a hero by naming a horse destined for a prestigious position after a fallen officer.

“Tarentino Strong” was named in memory of Officer Ronald Tarentino.

Police say the horse will be delivered to Washington D.C. to work for the United States Park Police.

Officer Tarentino was killed in the line of duty last May. He was conducting a traffic stop when a driver shot him multiple times. The suspect later died in a standoff with police.

