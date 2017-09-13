Target recalls 175,000 dressers that are hazardous to children

(WHDH) — Target has recalled about 175,000 dressers that are said to be hazardous to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the “Room Essentials” four-drawer dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

The recall includes dressers sold in three colors: maple, expresso, and black. The dressers measure 41 7/8 inches tall by 31 ½ inches wide by 15 11/16 inches deep

There have been 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing, including tipping over on two three-year-old children, the CPSC says.

For information on returns and refunds, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)