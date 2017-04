Retail giant Target is recalling hundreds of thousands of egg-themed toys because they say children are likely to ingest them.

The products are hatch and grow Easter eggs, Easter grow toys and hatch your own dino eggs.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is also warning doctors that if ingested the toys might not show up on x-rays.

