Target reveals top Black Friday deals

(WHDH) — Target has announced its top deals for Black Friday!

The company says it will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and then close at midnight local time. Stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight local time.

Target says they will once again have designated team members serving as line service ambassadors to direct guests, answer questions and distribute tickets for select doorbusters.

View the deals below:

13 TVs under $300 and the lowest price ever on a 55” TV, Westinghouse 55” UHD TV for $249.99.

Lowest price ever on Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 consoles. Xbox One S 500GB console, $189.99 with a $25 Target GiftCard, giving guests $115 in total value (Reg. $279.99). Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console, $199.99, giving guests $100 in savings (Reg. $299.99).

Nearly 1,000 toys under $10 and 2,000 under $20, including the popular 3-foot stuffed bear (in stores only) and PAW Patrol Mission Cruiser playset.

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Stand Mixer, $249.99, giving guests $100 in savings (Reg. $349.99).

Buy one, get one 50 percent off on hundreds of beauty gift sets—the most beauty sets the retailer has ever offered on sale.

Some of the lowest prices of the season on brands like A New Day and Goodfellow & Co, with sweaters and fleeces for the family starting at just $10.

For more information on holiday hours, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)