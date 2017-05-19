Target set to open new Boston-area store

STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) - Target will open a new Boston-area store in July and the company is looking to hire dozens of employees to fill various positions.

The new “small-format” store will open at the Redstone Shopping Center in Stoneham.

The new location will mark Target’s 31st store in the Boston area.

“Target is excited to add 80 new jobs and build a talented team as we prepare for the July opening of Target’s small-format store in Stoneham,” said Rayanne Mixon, a store team leader.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Target.com/careers to apply in advance.

