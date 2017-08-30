Target to begin selling its own brand of wine

(WHDH) — Target has announced that it will begin selling its own brand of wine in stores.

Five different blends will be available for purchase.

Target says each is crafted with premium California-grown grapes.

Each bottle will sell for $5 and will be available at all Target stores that sell beer and wine.

The new wine will be available starting Sunday, Sept. 3.

