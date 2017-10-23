Target to offer free shipping, roll out nearly 2,000 new products for holidays

(WHDH) — Target is hoping to lure in holiday shoppers who don’t want to deal with the crowds this year.

The retailer is offering free shipping on merchandise purchased on its website starting in November.

Target is also rolling out more than 1,700 new products to tempt consumers. Most will retail for under $15 with stocking stuffers available for just a buck.

The company is introducing eight exclusive brands, including a line of home goods from celebrity remodelers Chip and Joanna Gains.

Also starting next month, shoppers that have Target’s store credit card will be able to pay for purchases by scanning their phones.

Target said last month that it is hiring more than 100,000 temporary workers for the holidays. Amazon plans to hire 120,000 while Wal-Mart will staff the holiday shopping season by giving more hours to its existing work force.

