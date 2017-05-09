Target to test next-day delivery

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Target is planning to start testing next-day delivery for customers this summer.

Target said they will let customers order common household products such as coffee and laundry detergent, which will then be delivered the next day.

To be eligible, shoppers have to be a Target Redcard member who lives in the Minneapolis area. Orders placed by 1:30 p.m. local time will be received the next day.

Target said a low, flat fee will be charged for shipping but did not elaborate. They also did not say when this program will expand to other markets.

