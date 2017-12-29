Taunton Police, MA State Police arrest two for possession of guns, cocaine, crystal meth, other drugs

TAUNON, MA (WHDH) — Taunton Police and Massachusetts State Police said they executed a search warrant at a Taunton home, and arrested two people for possession of guns, ammunition, cocaine, crystal meth and other drugs.

Authorities said they arrested John Jeffreys, 43, and Kayla M. Malaguti, 29, at 152 Dunbar Street on Thursday morning.

Inside the home, officials said they found, “Smith & Wesson 9 millimeter semi-automatic firearm believed to have been stolen; a Colt .38 caliber revolver; 13 rounds of 9 millimeter ammunition and 12 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition; four clear plastic bags of a substance believed to be cocaine; 585 assorted pills; approximately 100 suboxone strips; two clear plastic bags of a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine; a bag of mushrooms; a quantity of marijuana greater than what is legally permitted; and $1,950 in US currency.”

Jeffreys and Malaguti are expected to be arraigned in Tanton District Court.