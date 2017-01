TAUNTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing more than a thousand dollars from a laundromat.

Surveillance video captured the man taking a change machine from the laundromat on Tremont Street last Sunday.

Investigators said the man ran off when the alarm on the machine went off.

