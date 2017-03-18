Taxi cab passenger killed in crash on I-95, authorities say

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - A Roslindale man is facing charges after state police said he crashed into a taxi early Saturday morning in Attleboro, killing a passenger.

Troopers responded around 1 a.m. to a stretch of highway near exit 2 on Interstate 95 and found a Kia Cadenza that had slammed into the back of a taxi.

Police said a passenger inside the taxi was killed in the crash on the southbound side of the highway. The victim has not been identified.

A 41-year-old Roslindale man was arrested for operating under the influence, among other charges. His name has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.

