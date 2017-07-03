Taxi crashes into crowd of people outside Logan Airport, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians Monday afternoon outside Boston’s Logan Airport.
State police responded around 2 p.m. to the area of Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive in East Boston for a report of a crash in the airport’s taxi pool section.
Multiple injuries have been reported. At least one person was carried away with a stretcher. The severity of the injuries is not clear at this time
Video from Sky7 showed a badly damaged vehicle that had struck a building.
Multiple emergency responders are at the scene.
A police source tells 7News that the incident is not terror related and is a case of operator error.
No additional details were immediately available.
