Taxi crashes into crowd of people outside Logan Airport, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians Monday afternoon outside Boston’s Logan Airport.

State police responded around 2 p.m. to the area of Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive in East Boston for a report of a crash in the airport’s taxi pool section.

Multiple injuries have been reported. At least one person was carried away with a stretcher. The severity of the injuries is not clear at this time

Video from Sky7 showed a badly damaged vehicle that had struck a building.

Multiple emergency responders are at the scene.

A police source tells 7News that the incident is not terror related and is a case of operator error.

No additional details were immediately available.

DEVELOPING – Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool. Injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017

