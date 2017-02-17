Taxi driver assaulted, stabbed several times by passengers during robbery

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A taxi driver was stabbed several times late Thursday night by two passengers during an armed robbery attempt in Fall River, authorities said.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. to Plymouth Avenue and Slade Street on reports of possible shooting and found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The taxi driver told officers that one man pulled out a handgun, put it to his head and demanded money. When he tried to defend himself, the driver said a second man joined the assault and stabbed him in the back several times.

Police said one of the suspects fired his weapon in an attempt to shoot the driver. He was not struck.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of three stab wounds.

Police said the two suspects, identified as Carlos Collazo and Luis Cruz-Soto, were later arrested after a foot pursuit.

Collazo and Cruz-Soto faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery.

