TD Garden fires security firm over excessive force claims

BOSTON (WHDH) - TD Garden cut ties with its security firm Allied Universal after accusations of excessive force from its security guards.

A security guard pleaded not guilty to charges that he assaulted a homeless man in North Station last month. The man said the security guard ordered him to leave and as he was exiting, the guard shoved him into a glass door. He said the guard also smacked him in the face with his cane and he had to get stitches on his forehead.

“Our entire organization is very concerned with the reports of mistreatment of visitors to North Station,” TD Garden said in a statement. “These incidences are completely unacceptable and it is our commitment that all patrons are treated with the same amount of respect.”

TD Garden hired former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis to help them find a new security contractor.

