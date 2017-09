Teacher at CT technical high school charged with sexual assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a teacher at a technical high school has been charged with sexual assault for inappropriately touching a 14-year-old female student.

Lawyers for 61-year-old Joseph Corbett call the allegations “outrageous.” They said Tuesday that Corbett, who has taught at A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford for 29 years, has never before had a complaint filed against him.

The teenager told investigators that Corbett touched her inappropriately multiple times but she was reluctant to tell anyone because she thought no one would believe her.

Corbett is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault. He is due in court on Sept. 12.

