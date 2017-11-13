WELLINGTON, FL (WHDH) — A freak accident almost cost a child his life, but thanks to quick thinking by teachers, that boy is alive.

Eight-year-old Kolsten Moradi was accidentally impaled by a pencil, nicking his artery.

Authorities said it’s a situation that could happen to any kid – a pencil angled the wrong way causing a potentially deadly injury.

Moradi felt the pinch in his arm but didn’t think much about it. However, when he pulled the pencil out, blood started rushing out.

Teachers stepped in and wrapped his arm in their shirts to stop the blood from flowing.

“It was shocking to come upon the amount of blood the child had lost in such a quick amount of time.//We got to him and stopped the bleeding in his arm by applying pressure with my hands,” said teacher Elizabeth Richards.

Paramedics said Moradi would have bled to death had the teachers not stepped in.

He was able to return to school the next day with a few staples in his arm.

